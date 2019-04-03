Gold smuggling bid foiled at Bhubaneswar airport

Bhubaneswar: The officers of Air Intelligence Unit of Customs foiled yet another bid of gold smuggling through the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here.

Acting on spot intelligence, the Air Intelligence officers intercepted two passengers of Indian origin, hailing from West Bengal and Jharkhand, who had arrived from Bangkok by Air Asia Flight No. FD-112, on April 2.

During personal search and frisking of their checked-in baggages led to the recovery of white coloured gold rings of foreign origin thoughtfully concealed beneath the garments buttons, informed Assistant Commissioner of Customs at BPI Airport, BB Patnaik.

“The seized gold collectively weighed 278.83 grams having a purity level of 99.9% and has been valued at Rs. 9.08 lakhs,” Patnaik said and added that further investigation in this regard is underway.