Gold mine collapse: At least 30 workers killed in Afghanistan

Kabul: At least 30 workers were killed in gold mine collapse in the northeastern Afghanistan on Sunday.

Officials said it is the latest tragedy to strike the war-torn country.

The officials said seven others were injured in the incident in Kohistan district of Badakhshan province, district governor Mohammad Rustam Raghi told news agencies.

According to reporters villagers had dug a 60-metre (200-feet) deep shaft in a river bed to search for gold. They were inside when the walls caved in.

The villagers have been involved in this business for decades with no government control over them, officials said.

Badakhshan is lying in a mountainous province in northeast Afghanistan bordering Tajikistan, China and Pakistan.

This is an impoverished region prone to landslides and other natural disasters during winter.