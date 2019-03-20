Goa CM Pramod Sawant wins crucial floor test

Panaji: The newly sworn in Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, on Wednesday won the crucial trust vote in the Assembly with 20 votes, according to latest reports.

Governor Mridula Sinha convened the special session for such purpose. All of the 36 MLAs of the Goa assembly were present for the floor test.

The news Goa Chief Minister Sawant was sworn in with two deputies on Tuesday at 2 am.

The government had claimed majority with the support of 21 MLAs,12 from the BJP, three each of allies Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independents.

Earlier, being the largest single party with 14 MLAs, the Congress had staked claim to form the government, but failed in its bid to do so.