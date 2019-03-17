Goa CM Manohar Parrikar passes away at 63

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who had been suffering from the pancreatic ailment, died at his home in Panaji on Sunday at the age of 63.

Hours ago, the Goa Chief Minister’s office had twitted that Parrikar was in an extremely critical and doctors were trying their best.

The three-time chief minister had said in January that he “will serve Goa till my last breath.”

According to reports, the Union Cabinet will hold condolence meet tomorrow at 11 am after the death of Parrikar.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind expressing his grief tweeted: “Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten #PresidentKovind. ”

Expressing his grief Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Twitter wrote. “I am speechless. The face of graceful and simple politics has been lost today. Manohar Bhai was a leader who truly ruled the heart of every worker. He was a companion and a good friend since my early days in politics. My emotional tributes to this great son of mother India who struggled for the development of Goa till his last breath.”