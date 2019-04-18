Go Riding!! – Honda debuts its exclusive premium retail in India

Gurugram: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today announced its next step in providing fun mobility in India with the establishment of new premium big bike business vertical – the Honda BigWing.

Honda BigWing – represented by its silver wing-mark identity will deliver a differentiated immersive experience and introduce new fun into the fast-growing premium motorcycling segment in India.

After delighting discerning customers in other South East Asian countries, Honda inaugurated India’s first exclusive & premium BigWing in Gurugram at ABW Tower, IFFCO Chowk and also made the first milestone deliveries to GoldWing, Africa Twin and CB300R customers.

Be it urban riding, circuit racing or luxury touring, Honda’s BigWing will cater to all categories of premium motorcycle customers. With a sprawling sales and service area, Honda BigWing-Gurugram will provide personalised customer experience and after sales service exclusively for Honda big bike models ranging from 300cc CB300R to the mighty 1800cc Goldwing.

With a state of art infrastructure, Honda BigWing features ‘Go Riding!!’ concept – a call to all motorcycling enthusiasts to embark on new fun expeditions.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Minoru Kato, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Earlier this year, we made a commitment of expanding our premium motorcycle business in India under Honda’s Silver Wing-Mark. Riding on a strong global legacy of Honda’s engineering and design philosophy, Honda BigWing will introduce Indian motorcycling enthusiasts to a new side of Honda providing them with an exceptional personalised experience.”

Commenting on the unveiling of first BigWing dealership in India, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Honda BigWing is an outcome of our strong determination to create a differentiated immersive experience for our big bike customers. We are happy to announce India’s first BigWing in Gurugram (Haryana) which will serve as a roadmap for further expansion of iconic Silver Wing Mark in India.”

Honda’s Pride

The core value of Honda BigWing is to create an environment to enhance joy of buying for the customer. The BigWing is designed to evoke emotions & highlight technology to let customers feel excitement & superior quality of Honda’s premium models, even before their first ride.

Big bikes ranging from the brand new Sports Roadster CB300R, Neo Sports Café inspired CB1000R, CBR1000RR Fireblade, CBR1000RR Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin & street tourer GL1800 Gold Wing in a specially laid out display will brighten up any motorcyclist’s day. A dedicated corner with a versatile range of accessories will enhance the joy of riding and amplify new opportunities for customers.

Customer Experience

The overall distinctive concept is designed to provide a cool, sophisticated and premium atmosphere. To ensure maximum quality, Honda BigWing is equipped with the best machinery and facilities. Be it a beginner exploring features of CB300R or an adventure seeker ready to ride home on his new Africa Twin, relationship managers at Honda BigWing will ensure customer’s visit & ownership experience is the best. An in-showroom event area, with a unique ambience, will make customer’s most important moment – motorcycle delivery – memorable. The community lounge at showroom and service centre will provide customers a comfortable environment to enjoy Honda hospitality.

Customer Exclusivity

The monochromatic design theme of black & grey provides a quality stage for motorcycles. Specialised product knowledge of industry experienced professionals will further excite customer curiosity. Easing the journey from search to purchase, a dedicated website www.HondaBigWing.inis also launched. Capturing real-time customer feedback, Honda BigWing will be actively available across all social media platforms.