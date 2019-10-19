GM college students on stir demanding lecturers’ transfer cancellation

Sambalpur: Tension ran high at the Gangadhar Meher Junior College for the third consecutive day as the students locked the college main gate demanding immediate cancellation of the transfer order of lecturers.

A large number of students gathered near the main gate of the college this morning and locked the gate. Later, they sat in front of the gate and opposed the transfer of Lecturers and Readers of the college.

Notably, the State Government had recently issued the transfer order asking the Principal to relieve the Lecturers by October 19.

Taking note of the situation, the administration has deployed adequate numbers of police force to maintain law and order.