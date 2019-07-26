Glossy paper supply: No action by Finance dept against errant firms

Bhubaneswar: The Finance department is allegedly taking no action to recover Rs 31.41 lakh charged in excess by the firms for supplying glossy paper to TBPM in 2016-17.

According to reports, two firms namely, Everest Trading in Banka bazaar, Cuttack and JK Paper Ltd in Rayagada, were shortlisted through e-tender for supplying 170 GSM glossy paper to the government. However, it is alleged that both the firms have swindled the government by charging excess money for providing the indent.

Reports said the Everest Trading of Cuttack had charged Rs 49, 400 as the basic price for the glossy paper. It took Rs 29.64 as production charge, cess Rs 61.75, CST Rs 1048.52, insurance fee as Rs 60.37, VAT Rs 2938.50 and entry tax as Rs 585.

The JK Trading of Rayagada quoted Rs 53.239 as basic price in its e-tender. The production tax was at Rs 3194, cess Rs 67, insurance fees Rs 2825 and entry tax as Rs 593.

It is alleged that the Cuttack firm charged Rs 4650 per tonne as Cuttack-Bhubaneswar(30 km) fare for transportation of the contingent. The JK Paper Ltd took Rs 1800 for transportation of the material per tonne from Rayagada(400 km).

Sources alleged that the Cuttack firm took Rs 23.25 lakh excess money towards transportation charge of the contingent.