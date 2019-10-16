Global Hunger Index: India slips to 102 spot, ranks below Nepal, Pakistan

New Delhi: India has slipped to 102 spot in Global Hunger Index and ranks below Nepal and Pakistan. This has dealt a major blow to poverty alleviation efforts in the country.

India’s rank is the lowest among South Asian countries, the report said.

According to the report, India is also way behind other BRICS nations. The country’s rank has slipped from 93rd spot in 2015.

The report said Pakistan has improved its spot. In the latest 2019 ranking, Islamabad stands at 94th place. Even Bangladesh has fared better than India at the 88 spot.