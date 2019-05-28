Global Action Week 2019: Activits Opine For Special Policy By State Govt On Inclusive Education

Bhubaneswar: Even though there are much talks on universalisation of elementary education, there is no focus prioritised yet on inclusive education in our country. ‘Education for All’ still remains a dream as Government focus on education is invisible, shared social activists, educationists, teachers and representatives from NGOs during the ‘round table conference on Inclusive education’ organised on the eve of Global Action Week 2019.

National Coalition for Education in collaboration with Sustainability Foundation organised the event where more than 25 experts from NGOs, research institutions, school teachers attended and lamented on the lopsided development of inclusive education and RTE in the state.

Various issues such as the need of training for teacher on special needs children, GO-NGO Coordination for inclusive education under Mo-School scheme of the state government are the priorities that the state Government has to implement in order to actualise My Education-My Right theme. In addition to this, adequate budgetary allocation for inclusive education must be made to prove accountability.

We will collate the feedbacks of the experts and submit a charter of demand to the state Government for our concerns to be heard, said Mr. Naba Kishor Pujari, Co-Founder of Sustainability Foundation.

While Dr Subhashree Das, Trustee of the Foundation moderated the round table conference, Prof. Dr Prashant Acharya thanked participants for their valuable feedback on the current situation of the state on inclusive education. Mr Santosh Patra from Oxfam India, Sudatta Khuntia from ActionAid, Mr Gouranga Mohapatra, Ms. Sandhya Jena, Principal, BJEM School, representatives from World Vision India, Odisha RTE Forum were present in this conference.

This year the theme for GCE is Global Action Week for education with focus on ensuring Inclusive Education – with the objectives to advocate with the policymakers and stakeholders for more inclusive policies and better implementation of the existing policies, to raise voice with the support of community children, CBOs, CSOs, teachers and academicians for increasing awareness regarding importance of inclusive education and to advocate for changing the existing systematic barriers to inclusive education.