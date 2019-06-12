“Give Way to Ambulance” initiative launched by Oakridge Int’l School students

Bhubaneswar: Oakridge International School, Vizag campus students have commenced an awareness program “Give way to Ambulance” asking the public to make a way for the passage of ambulances and not obstruct them in traffic to save patients live.

Besides raising awareness among family, friends and the neighbourhood, the students are also approaching influential people from various walks of like and making them take the pledge on further generating public awareness of the subject.

As the part of the initiative T V Nalineekanth (Oakridge Employee) has met Satyajit Mohanty, IPS Commissioner of Police Bhubaneshwar & Cuttack and explained the importance of giving way to the ambulance as every four minutes of delay drastically reduces the survival chances of serious victims from 70% to 7% as every second count.

Taking the pledge and speaking on the occasion Satyajit Mohanty, IPS Commissioner of Police Bhubaneshwar & Cuttack said: “I congratulate the students of Oakridge, for a such a good social initiative and I appreciate the effort for creating awareness and educating the public, as saving time is saving lives.” I myself will make the effort, in educating more people about giving way to the ambulance and never to tail them.

Elaborating on the awareness campaign, director of Oakridge International School Nalin Srivastava said, “In March-end, cricketer VVS inaugurated this campaign at the school premises where 750 students from class, I to 10 came forward to raise awareness among the public. The students have enthusiastically volunteered for the campaign and observed about the delays in ambulance movement due to traffic, spoken to hospital management and victims’ families, traffic department and ambulance drivers and found that the survival rate of patients being carried in ambulances in around 70% and the ‘golden hour’ (time taken for the patient to reach the hospital and commencement of treatment from the time the accident or ailment struck) can save many lives.”