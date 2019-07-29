‘Give Way to Ambulance’ Campaign seeks blessings of Odisha Governor

Bhubaneswar: Students of Oakridge International School- Visakhapatnam met Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal at Raj Bhavan here to seek his blessings for their noble initiative ‘Give Way to Ambulance’.

Governor Prof. Lal appreciated the initiative and advised students to also create awareness about following traffic rules to reduce the need for ambulance.

Nalin Srivastava, School Director explained how this initiate driven by both bottoms’ up and top-down strategy, in less than 3 months, has influenced more than 11,300 people across Andhra Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Leeladhar Mall, Tanisha Patel, Angela Ranjan, Tanushree Devi, Faizan Khan, Dilshan Nayak, Tridev Nayak, students of this school accompanied by Kalyani Paidi, Nalinikanth Tekkala and Director Nalin Srivastava explained what made them take to initiate this cause.