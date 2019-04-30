Give details of transactions with MS Dhoni, SC asks Amrapali Group

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed real estate company Amrapali Group to furnish all details of its financial transactions with cricketer MS Dhoni by tomorrow.

The direction came a month after the former Indian Skipper had moved the apex court, accusing the Amrapali Group of cheating him.

In his plea, Dhoni stated that he had booked a penthouse in the Amrapali Safari project in Ranchi, but was not given possession of the flat despite having made the down payment.

The 37-year-old former Indian captain took the debt-ridden real estate group to court, seeking Rs 40 crore due to him for his services as the face of the company.

Notably, Dhoni was the brand ambassador of the Amrapali Group between 2009 and 2016.