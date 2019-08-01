Girraj Prasad Gupta takes over as Controller General of Accounts

New Delhi: Girraj Prasad Gupta took over as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, in the national capital here today.

Gupta, a 1983-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) Officer, has rich experience in the government at the Centre. He worked at higher positions in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Finance.

Gupta also worked as the Director of National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM), Faridabad. As Additional Controller General of Accounts, he is highly credited for his work in development and implementation of Public Financial Management System (PFMS), a backbone IT infrastructure for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and other financial management modules in Government of India.

He also worked as Director (Finance) on the joint venture mega hydel power project in Bhutan.