Girraj Prasad Gupta takes over as Controller General of Accounts

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Girraj Prasad Gupta
19

New Delhi: Girraj Prasad Gupta took over as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, in the national capital here today.

Gupta, a 1983-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) Officer, has rich experience in the government at the Centre. He worked at higher positions in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Finance.

Related Posts

CBI arrests Indian Bank manager in Srijan scam case

3-yr-old girl raped, beheaded in Jharkhand: Two key accused…

BJP expels Unnao rape accused MLA from party

Gupta also worked as the Director of National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM), Faridabad. As Additional Controller General of Accounts, he is highly credited for his work in development and implementation of Public Financial Management System (PFMS), a backbone IT infrastructure for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and other financial management modules in Government of India.

He also worked as Director (Finance) on the joint venture mega hydel power project in Bhutan.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.