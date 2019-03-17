Girl students walk 5 km to complain before Mayurbhanj Collector

Mayurbhanj: As many as 15 girl students of a High School in Morada block in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district walked around 5 kilometres to meet the district Collector and put up their grievance.

According to reports, the students of Mukund High School have halted at Jhinkiria road while the Collector’s office is 45 km away.

The students have alleged that they have been facing a lot of inconveniences and also levelled allegations of verbal abuse against the school staff.

On being informed, police reached the spot. While the cops tried to pacify them, the students were reportedly reluctant to go back to the hostel, sources said.