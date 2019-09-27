Girl student’s death in Mayurbhanj residential school; kin thrash teacher, school staff

Mayurbhanj: Tension erupted at Hatibari Residential School in Karanjia of Mayurbhanj district as the family members of a girl student, who died due to alleged negligence of the school authorities, thrashed the teacher and school staff here on Friday.

The deceased is a student of Class-IX.

According to sources, on receiving information about the death of the girl the family members rushed to the school and created ruckus there.

Later, they thrashed the teacher, hostel warden and school committee chairman for their alleged negligence leading to the death of the girl.

On getting information police reached the spot and rescued the trio. The cops also held a conversation with the enraged locals and pacified them.

Meanwhile, police have initiated a probe into the matter.