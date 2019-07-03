Girl student found dead inside hostel room in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A girl student was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the hostel room of a residential college in Duhuria under Sadar police limits in Kendrapara district on Tuesday.

The deceased hailed from Paradip. Her identity was not known immediately.

According to reports, the evening prayer was underway in the hostel when a staffer of the hostel spotted the girl lying unconscious in her room. She was immediately rushed to the Kendrapara district headquarters hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

On being informed about the matter, the deceased’s family members rushed to the college. Later, the family members lodged a complaint with the local police alleging she was murdered.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter.