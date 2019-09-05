Girl Raped, Impregnated On Pretext Of Marriage In Berhampur; Accused Held

Berhampur: A youth was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a girl on the pretext of marrying her. The incident has been reported from Digapahandi block in Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as B. Shivasankar Patra, a resident of Bhismagiri village in Ganjam district.

Sources said, Patra had proposed the girl over phone and used to frequently meet her at abandoned places. He then developed physical relationship with the girl by promising to marry her.

However, when the girl became pregnant Patra refused to marry her. Following which the victim lodged a complaint at the police station.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Patra and arrested him yesterday. Meanwhile, further investigation into the matter is underway, sources added.