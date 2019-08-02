Girl killed, uncle critical in road mishap in Angul

Angul: A girl was killed and her uncle sustained critical injuries after the scooter they were riding was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Gurujanguli bridge under Talcher here today.

The deceased was identified as Truptimayee Bhutia of Acharya Vihar area of Bhubaneswar. Truptimayee was a B.Tech pass out from Sarang college and had been to collect her certificate a few days back. She was staying at her uncle’s house here.

The mishap took place when Truptimayee and her uncle were en-route to Talcher Thermal Station this morning. An unknown vehicle hit their two-wheeler from the rear on Gurujanga bridge after sped away.

The crash was so intense that the young girl died on the spot due to severe head injury while her uncle was admitted to the nearby hospital in a critical condition.

Following the accident, locals have staged a road blockade on Gurujanga bridge demanding arrest of the accused driver and compensation for the kin of the hit-and-run victims.

Reportedly, police have seized the body for post-mortem and launched a probe into the incident.