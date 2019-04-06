Girl killed, kin hurt as speeding truck hits bike in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: A girl was killed while her father and brother were critically injured after a speeding truck ran over them near Ghadual petrol pump under Itamati police limits in Nayagarh district on Saturday.

According to sources, the trio was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit them and subsequently ran over them. The driver of the truck fled the spot soon after the accident.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the motorcycle. The injured father-son duo was rushed to the nearby hospital.