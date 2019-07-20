Girl killed after being hit by city bus in Rourkela

Rourkela: An 18-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a government-run city bus near Panposh Chhak in Rourkela city of Sundargarh district on Saturday.

The deceased girl has been identified as Mahima Tanti.

According to reports, the accident took place at Panposh Chhak, while the teenager was going from Dandiapali on her bicycle. The speeding city bus hit the girl killing her on the spot.

Following this, tension prevailed in the area as scores of villagers protested in front of Raghunathpalli police station demanding Rs 10 lakh compensation for family members of the deceased girl.