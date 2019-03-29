Keonjhar girl kidnapped from village fair, gang-raped by five

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by five persons at Telkoi area in the district on Thursday night.

The matter came to fore today after the survivor filed a written complaint with the local police.

According to her complaint, she had gone to a nearby market to witness a fair in the evening. Meanwhile, the five persons who were stalking the girl kidnapped her.

The five accused took her to an isolated place, where they took turns to rape her. After committing the crime, they deserted her in a critical condition and fled.

The survivor somehow managed to reach her home and narrated her ordeal to her family. Later, the victim’s family members filed a written complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and investigating the matter.

