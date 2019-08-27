Girl impregnated on pretext of marriage in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A girl was allegedly impregnated by a youth on the pretext of marriage under Udala area in Mayurbhanj district.

The matter came to light after the victim’s father, who is visually impaired, met the district collector seeking his intervention into the matter after local police refused to lodge a complaint in this regard.

According to sources, a youth of Patpur village in the district developed physical relationship with the girl by promising to marry her. Later, when the girl became pregnant, the youth refused for marriage and left the village, sources added.

The girl narrated the ordeal after the victim’s father found her five months pregnant. Following this, the family members reached the police station, but the cops refused to lodge complaint.

Left with no option, the victim’s father urged the district collector seeking his intervention into the matter.