Girl gang-raped in Sukinda, locals gherao police station

Jajpur: Tension prevailed in the locality under Sukinda police limits in Jajpur district late last night following the gang-rape of a girl in the area.

As per the complaint lodged by the survivor’s father on Wednesday evening, the girl was allegedly raped by two youths. The accused duo forcibly took the girl from a shop to a secluded area and took turns to rape her, alleged the victim’s father.

The survivor’s father also levelled allegations that the duo thrashed the girl after outraging her modesty. He has also filed a complaint against a relative of a politician in connection with the incident.

Fumed over the incident, locals had gheraoed the police station late last night demanding immediate arrest of the accused, sources said.