Girl found lying unconscious on Bheden river bank in Jharsuguda

By pragativadinewsservice
Girl found lying unconscious
Jharsuguda: A 22-year-old girl was found lying unconscious on the banks of Bheden river near Siriapali of Jharsuguda district today.

The girl has been identified as, Kalyani Tandi of Gudiga village in this district.

According to sources, the girl was spotted by locals lying in an unconscious state following which they informed the police.

It is suspected that the girl was swept away in the floodwater and landed on the river bank.

Reportedly, the girl has been admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment and police are investigating into the matter, sources said.

pragativadinewsservice
