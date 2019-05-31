Giant slayers get Cabinet berths in new Modi dispensation

New Delhi: BJP leaders who have trounced heavyweights in the recently concluded polls are rewarded with Cabinet berths in the new Modi dispensation.

One among the giant slayers is Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi, the Congress chief, in his home turf in a closely fought election. She has been rewarded with a Cabinet post.

Irani had served in the previous Modi dispensation as human resource development minister. She was also the minister for information and broadcasting and then as minister of textiles.

Giriraj Singh, who defeated the former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, has been inducted in the Modi Cabinet. Giriraj fought a tough electoral battle against Kumar who was highly critical the Prime Minister.

Kumar was very popular on social-media and it was very difficult for Giriraj to sustain.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who routed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot in his maiden election from Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat has also been rewarded with a Cabinet post.

Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat, also bagged a cabinet berth. He defeated his nearest rival, Congress candidate from Mumbai Milind Deora with over one lakh vote.

Pratap Chandra Sarangi is regarded as one of the giant slayers as he defeated sitting BJD MP Rabindra Kumar Jena in Odisha who is also an industrialist.