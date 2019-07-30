GI tag for Odisha Rasagola: Utkal Mistanna Byabasayee Samiti thanks CM

Bhubaneswar: A day after Odisha Rasagola received the geographical indication (GI) tag, Utkal Mistanna Byabasayee Samiti today expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The members of the Samiti today met the CM at Lok Seva Bhawan here and thanked him for the efforts of the state government towards obtaining the GI tag for Odisha Rasagola.

Patnaik congratulated the outfit members for the tag and said Rasagola has a special attraction among other sweets in Odisha. Minister Ashok Panda was also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Utkal Mistanna Byabasayee Samiti contributed Rs 51,000 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) towards relief and restoration work in the aftermath of cyclonic storm Fani.

Among others, Bhubaneswar central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Bhubaneswar North MLA Sushant Rout, Utkal Mistanna Byabasayee Samiti advisor Prasanta Kar, its president Bimbadhar Behera and other office bearers were present.

Notably, Chennai-based GI registry on Monday issued a certificate to the Odisha Small Industries Corporation Limited (OSIC) and Utkal Mistanna Byabasayee Samiti Odisha, designating them as the registered holders of the GI tagged Rasagola.