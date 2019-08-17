‘Ghost Stories’: Vijay Varma roped in with Janhvi Kapoor for Zoya Akhtar’s short film

Mumbai: Gully Boy fame actor Vijay Verma has been roped in along with actress Janhvi Kapoor to star in Zoya Akhtar’s short in the anthology Ghost Stories.

Vijay Varma has already worked with Zoya in Gully Boy and this would be their second collaboration. The actor will be working with Janhvi for the first time.

Zoya Akhtar’s short is part of four short films directed by Zoya and others including Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee. Ghost Stories is a part of the series that was earlier made as Bombay Talkies, which was a celebration of love for cinema in 2013 with the same directors making a short of 30 minutes each.

The shoot of Zoya Akhtar’s short has just begun and will be produced by RSVP Pictures and Tiger Baby.

Ghost Stories will release exclusively on Netflix and will stream to 151 million members across 190 countries at the same time.