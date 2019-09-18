Ghost fear grips Nuapada village; parents prevent kids from going to schools

Nuapada: Alleging the presence of an evil spirit at Nagajhara village under Jharabandha panchayat in Nuapada district, some parents have stopped sending their children to schools.

As per reports, the attendance of the students at Project Upper Primary School in Nagajhara has dropped to 16 out of total strength of 120 students.

The villagers have alleged that school-going girls are behaving in an unusual manner. They further alleged that an evil spirit has cast its eye on the girls of the village due to which they are showing strange behaviour.

Besides, after the ghost fear rumours surfaced in July, some villagers even opted to send their unmarried daughters to the relatives’ place outside the village.

“We prefer to send our children to other schools in nearby villages to avoid the influence of the evil spirit on them,” said a villager.

Sources said fear of being attacked by the evil spirit, many villagers are staying indoors and avoid going outside after sunset for the last couple of months.

After getting information about such ghost rumours the Khariar SDPO visited Nagajhara village on September 15 and held discussions with the villagers. But still, the villagers claim to feel the presence of a supernatural power roaming in the locality and influencing girl child.