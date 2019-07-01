Ghanalagi, Banaklagi rituals of Holy Trinity today

Puri: While the Holy Trinity of Puri Srimandir has recovered from the two-week-long illness, the Ghanalagi and Banaklagi rituals will be held today as per the schedule.

Ghanalagi ritual is held on Treyadashi. Ghana is made of ropes, which is tied to the deities during this ritual. The ritual takes nearly 10 to 12 hours to conclude. It is followed by Banakalagi ritual where the deities are painted in new colours. Notably, no chemical colours are used and the main ingredient is Kasturi Nabhi.

Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are all set to begin their nine-day sojourn to Srigundicha temple on the occasion of Rath Yatra.

The district administration and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) have made all arrangements for the mega event, which is expected to be witnessed by lakhs of devotees from across the globe.