German research vessel Polarstern begins year-long drift through Arctic Ocean

Berlin: German research vessel Polarstern has found a suitable ice floe to begin its year-long drift in Arctic sea-ice.

The ship, which will head the North Pole’s biggest scientific expedition, will settle next to a thick ice floe on the Siberian side of the ocean basin.

The ship’s crew will research the effects of climate change on Arctic ice, where the effects of climate change have rapidly increased.

The precise location is 85 degrees north and 137 degrees east.

Over the course of 12 months, 300 scientists from 17 countries will take turns working on the ship.

The Polarstern set sail from northern Norway on September 20. By late 2020, the ice floe will have drifted from Siberia to northern Greenland.

The Polarstern’s drift is being billed as a scientific first. The expedition is expected to cost €140 million ($158 million).

An icebreaker like the Polarstern would usually be unable to enter the thick winter ice, but by setting off earlier in the year the ship will be able to penetrate deep into the Arctic sea ice cover.

The research vessel aims to judge how the ice is exposed and changed by external influences.