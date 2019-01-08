General category quota: Govt introduces 10 per cent quota Bill in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: A Constitutional Amendment Bill was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday concerning reservation for general caste category.

This has come a day after the Union Cabinet approved a proposal for provision of 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and education to “economically weaker” sections in the General category.

This will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation which has been granted to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes of the country.

An amendment of the Constitution is currently necessary for such a provision. A support of minimum two-thirds members of both Houses of Parliament is necessary for effecting such an amendment.

The ruling NDA government has required numbers in the Lok Sabha. But, it has to muster additional support from the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha for such purpose.