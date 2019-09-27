General Bipin Rawat takes over as Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat received the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) baton from outgoing Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, at a brief ceremony here today.

The outgoing Chairman COSC, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, with immense operational and flying experience across the entire spectrum of fighter aircrafts of the Indian Air Force, has been at the forefront of all issues related to the three Services.The Air Chief Marshal was appointed as Chairman, COSC on May 31, 2019. Under his stewardship, the Services progressed jointmanship and integration on a number of fronts in synchronisation with the motto ‘Victory through Jointness’.

General Bipin Rawat, in his career spanning 41 years, has had an illustrious military profile with vast operational and staff exposure. As the Chief of Army Staff, he has been a member of COSC since January 2017. During his tenure in COSC, the Committee has deliberated on a number of diverse issues ranging from operations, training and administration, with an aim to enhance jointmanship and integration. General Bipin Rawat, with his foresight and professional acumen, has contributed immensely to the committee with his non-partisan views on critical issues.

As the next Chairman COSC, General Rawat is focused to operationalise the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), enhance Tri-Service integration, stimulate simultaneous growth of the Services, rapid operationalisation, and synchronisation of modern warfighting capabilities to ensure that the Armed Forces are well aligned to the future.