Gemini Man Trailer 2: Will Smith faces self

Chicago: The makers of Will Smith starrer Gemini Man released the second trailer of the action film and Will is seen facing off against a younger clone of himself.

Ang Lee’s upcoming blockbuster Gemini Man will bring Smith back into the action world and in dual roles.

The first trailer for Paramount and Skydance Media’s Gemini Man got the internet’s attention quickly, and a new one just dropped. This contains even more action, including thrilling motorcycle chase action, where the vehicle is used as a bonafide weapon.

Written by David Benioff, Billy Ray and Darren Lemke, the science fiction film stars Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, and Benedict Wong in lead roles.

Will Smith plays an assassin who is being hunted down by his younger self.

In the trailer, the government has cloned elite assassin Henry (Will Smith) and is now using his clone to kill Henry. We get to see glimpses of fight sequences where Smith will take on his younger self, 25 years younger to be precise.

Clive Owen plays the antagonist here who is behind the cloning experiment.

The film’s trailer promises some high octane action along with a new VFX toy with de-ageing technology being used in Hollywood.

Gemini Man releases on October 11.