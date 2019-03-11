GeeBee Boxing Tournament: Kavinder Singh Bisht wins gold, 4 Indians clinch silver

Finland: Kavinder Singh Bisht (56kg) bagged gold while four others clinched silver ending the Indian campaign at the 38th GeeBee Boxing Tournament in Helsinki, Finland on Sunday.

Shiva Thapa (60kg), rookie Govind Sahani (49kg), Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg) and Dinesh Dagar (69kg) signed off the tournament with silver medals in their names.

In an all-Indian final, Bisht faced Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Hussamuddin in the 56kg summit clash.

Sahani lost his final bout against Thailand’s Thitisan Panmod with 3-2. Thapa (60kg) lost 1-4 to local favourite Arslan Khataev.

Dagar entered the bout against England’s Pat McCormack with a heavily swollen left eye due to an injury sustained in the semifinals. The referee ended the contest a few seconds into the third round.

Ending with bronze medals after the semifinal losses were Sumit Sangwan (91kg), former youth world champion Sachin Siwach (52kg) and Naveen Kumar (+91kg).