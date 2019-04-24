Gautam Gambhir richest among Delhi LS nominees in fray

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician, Gautam Gambhir, is the richest among all the candidates in fray for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi with an annual income of over Rs 12 crore.

Gambhir, who was nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party in East Delhi has shown an income of nearly Rs 12.40 crore in the income tax returns filed for 2017-18 and total assets worth Rs 147 crore.

Natasha Gambhir, wife of the cricketer has declared an income of Rs 6.15 lakh in the I-T returns filed during the same period. Natasha will be making his electoral debut from East Delhi.

BJP’s singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans has an annual income of Rs. 9.28 lakh, while his counterpart Rajesh Lilothia had an annual income of Rs. 26.34 lakh.

BJP MP from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri has movable and immovable assets worth Rs 18 crore, an increase of close to Rs 3.5 crore in the last five years, according to his affidavit.

Former Chief Minister and Congress candidate Sheila Dikshit, who filed her nomination from the North-East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, declared personal assets worth over Rs. 4.92 crore.

Congress leader and New Delhi candidate Ajay Maken has declared an annual income of over Rs. 26.38 lakh.