Ganjam youth arrested for cheating girl on marriage pretext

Ganjam: A 25-year-old youth has been booked by Golanthara police in Ganjam district for sexually exploiting a girl on the pretext of marrying her.

The accused youth has been identified as Laxminarayan Pradhan of Panchama village in the district.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, accused Laxminayaran and she kept meeting each other at different places and also entered into a live-in relationship. But, Pradhan started avoiding and snapped contact with the girl after taking sexual advantage, the police said.

Even though the girl’s family members tried to convince Pradhan, he outrightly refused to marry her, the police said.

“Based on the complaint filed by the girl, a case (236/19) has been registered under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the accused arrested. He was also forwarded to court today,” said a Golanthara PS official.