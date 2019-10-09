Ganjam Police raids gambling dens; 65 persons held, over Rs 2L seized

By pragativadinewsservice
Ganjam: In a major crackdown against gambling in the district, Ganjam Police on Tuesday raided many gambling dens and arrested as many as 65 persons for indulging in the illegal activity.

The police teams carried out the surprise raids on the gambling dens across the district and nabbed 65 persons found to be involved in illicit gambling.

The police have seized Rs 2,08,933, six mobile phones, five motorcycles, playing cards, and other incriminating articles during the surprise raids.

A case has been registered against the accused persons and they will be forwarded to the court tomorrow, the police said.

