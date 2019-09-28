Ganjam police nabs looter, seizes 7.2 kgs of silver ornament

Ganjam: A person has been arrested by Ganjam police today for looting silver ornaments weighing around 8 kilograms from a man near Kokolunda under Bhanjanagar police limits on September 14. The accused person has been identified as A Shekhar.

According to sources, the accused looted silver ornaments weighing around 8 kilograms from one Laxam Das, near Kokolunda area on September 14.

Police today arrested the accused person and recovered the looted silver ornaments weighing 7.2 kgs from his possession. Police have also seized Rs 49,000 in cash and a motorcycle used in the crime.

“Sekhar is also involved in similar crimes in Rambha and Chhatrapur areas in the district. We are also trying to nab the other accused persons involved in the crime,” said Ganjam SP, Brijesh Kumar Rai.