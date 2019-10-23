Ganjam Collector to give 50k to proof presence of ghosts

Berhampur: In a bid to create awareness among the people of the district on sorcery practices, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange today announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone who can prove the existence of supernatural elements.

In this way, he challenged them who are killing and torturing people by the name of the presence of ghosts. “If anyone can prove the presence of ghosts, supernatural elements or witchcraft, I will reward the concerned person with Rs 50,000 from my pocket”, Kulange said.

“There has been a significant increase in the number of such incidents in Ganjam. People are getting killed and tortured in the name of sorcery and witch practices, which has no relevance in this scientific era. I am urging everyone to work together to tackle this issue”, said Kulange.

The Ganjam collector also asked to provide information on people who practice witchcraft so that action can be taken against them.