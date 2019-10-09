Ganjam Collector Conducts Surprise Check At City Hospital in Berhampur

Ganjam: In a bid to raise awareness among the people about the middleman exploitation, Ganjam district Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange visited the City Hospital in Berhampur and enquired about the health condition of the people there.

According to reports, Kulange conducted a surprise inspection at the City Hospital today. As thousands of patients depend on this health care facility, he advised the doctors to focus on the patients who are coming from distant places for checkups.

During the surprise visit, the district Collector expressed displeasure over some machines lying defunct and the use of polythene inside the hospital premises.

The district Collector advised the patients to avoid the agents and middlemen interference in the hospital premises and also suggested the hospital authorities take action against such persons, sources said.

Kulange also interacted with the patients pertaining to the issues they face at the hospital and the quality of services offered there. He further directed the hospital authorities to provide better services to the patients, sources added.