Ganja worth Rs 9 lakh seized in Gajapati, one held

Gajapati: In a major crackdown, Mohana police have seized ganja worth Rs 9 lakh from a person near Bariabandha in Gajapati district today.

The accused person has been identified as Thomas Naik of Bhaliaganda village in the district.

Acting on reliable inputs about the smuggling of a huge cache of ganja from Mohana to Berhampur, the police swung into action and raided the spot.

The accused, Nayak was waiting for a bus to send the ganja consignment to Behrampur but police foiled the bid and apprehended him, reports said.

During the raid, the cops found cannabis weighing around 1.8 quintals stashed in gunny bags, estimated to worth around Rs nine lakh, from the spot, reports added.

