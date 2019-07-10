Ganja worth Rs 3 lakh seized from car in Cuttack, four held

Cuttack: Excise officials on Wednesday seized around 40 kg of ganja from a car near OMP Square in Cuttack city and arrested four persons in this connection.

The arrested persons have been identified as Santosh Kumar Lenka (35), Bulu Lenka (22), Ramesh Lenka (40) and Bisweajeet Bairi Ranjan Singh (22).

The Cuttack Excise flying squad led by DSE Pradip Kumar Dash and IIC Pramod Kumar Panda intercepted the four-wheeler on suspicion. During the search, the flying squad officials found gunny bags stacked with the contraband worth around Rs 3 lakh.

As per initial reports, the consignment was being transported to Chandikhol from Phulbani.

A case has been registered against the accused and they will be forwarded to court, the officials said.