Ganja worth Rs 27.55 lakh seized in Cuttack, one held

Cuttack: Excise Department sleuths today seized ganja worth Rs 27.55 lakh from Achalkot village under Tigiria police limits in Cuttack district and arrested one person.

According to reports, while the raid was going on, the main accused Suresh Chandra Majhi managed to flee. However, the cops arrested Suresh’s wife, Sandhyarani Majhi (30) in this connection.

Acting on reliable inputs about the smuggling of a huge cache of ganja from Dhenkanal to Tigiria in Cuttack, the Excise department swung into action and raided the spot.

During the raid, the cops found cannabis weighing around 6.1 quintals, estimated to worth around Rs 27 lakh 55 thousand, from the spot, reports added.