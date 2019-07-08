Ganja worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Nabarangpur, one held

Nabarangpur: Kosagumuda police in Nabarangpur district on Monday seized 2.2 quintals of ganja while it was being transported to a neighbouring state in an auto-rickshaw.

The police also detained the driver of the auto-rickshaw identified as Dhansingh Gond, a resident of Umerkote area.

According to sources, the police during patrolling near Temra village intercepted the auto-rickshaw (OD24A-6826) on suspicion. During the search, 220 kg of ganja was found.

While five occupants of the auto-rickshaw managed to flee, the police nabbed the driver.

The contraband was procured from Malkangiri and being transported to Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. The market price of the ganja was approximately Rs 10 lakh, inspector-in-charge Natabar Nanda said.

A few days back, Nabarangpur police seized 84 kg of ganja from Kosagumuda area while it was being transported to Raipur and arrested two persons.