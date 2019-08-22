Ganja worth Rs 1 crore being smuggled to Odisha seized, two held

Jaipur: In a major crackdown, ganja worth Rs 1 crore was seized while it was being smuggled to Odisha and two persons were arrested in this connection.

The contraband weighing around 600 kgs was being transported to Odisha from Rajasthan when Jaipur police zeroed on the smugglers. The arrested have been identified as Kripal Sigh of Churu and Omprakash Cheepa of Purani Basti in Jaipur.

Acting on a tip-off, Jaipur police intercepted on suspicion and found gunny bags stashed with cannabis stored in a house. Following this, two persons were arrested.

According to sources, the seized contraband was being smuggled to Odisha which was being supplied to students and youths in schools and colleges.

While the kingpins of the ganja smuggling rackets remain elusive and lurk in the darkness, they prefer to target the young generation to spread their business on the pretext of high earnings, sources added.

