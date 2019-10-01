Ganja seized in Bhubaneswar, one arrested

Bhubaneswar: In yet another crackdown on illegal trade, Commissionerate Police on Monday seized 38 kg of ganja from Barabari slum under Khandagiri police limits in the city and arrested a drug peddler in connection with the incident.

The accused has been identified as Prafulla Jena, a native of Nayagarh district.

Acting on reliable inputs, the police team conducted raid at Jena’s residence and seized the contraband. Besides, the cops also seized Rs 91,000 in cash and a bike from the accused possession.

As per police sources, Jena was involved in transporting ganja from Kandhamal, Phulbani and Gajapati districts and used to sale in Bhubaneswar.

Police are interrogating Jena, to elicit information whether he was operating independently or have links with any brown sugar smuggling gang.