Ganja seized from SUV in Gajapati, three held

State at LargeCrime
By pragativadinewsservice
Ganja seized
Representational image
12

Gajapati: Police on Saturday seized around 59 kgs of ganja from an SUV at Raisingh Square under Mohana police limits in Gajapati district and arrested three persons.

The accused have been identified as Ashok Majhi (34) of R. Udaygiri, Santosh Kumar Biswal (31) of Raikia and Kabi Bidika (25) of Rayagada.

According to sources, the trio was heading towards Mohana with the consignment from Adaba area.

Acting on a tip-off, the police personnel searched the vehicle on Raisingh Square. During the inspection, the police found 59.5 kgs of contraband from the vehicle and arrested them.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC and they were forwarded to court, police sources said.

