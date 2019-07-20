Ganja seized from pick-up van in Kandhamal, two held

Baliguda: Police on Saturday seized 29 kg of ganja from a pick-up van and arrested two persons on charges of smuggling contraband in Kandhamal district.

Acting in reliable inputs, K Nuagaon Police conducted vehicle checking in front of the police station where a suspicious pick-up van was intercepted. During search, the cops found ganja stashed in gunny bags from the vehicle and arrested to persons involved in illegal trade.

The accused have been identified as Jahan Diggal and Prashan Pradhan of Mahasingh area. The ganja consignment was being transported to Berhampur from Mahasingh area, the police said.

The seized contraband is estimated to worth around Rs 1 lakh, informed K Nuagaon IIC Chandramani Singh.