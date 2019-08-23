Ganja seized from car in Bolangir, peddlers escape

By pragativadinewsservice
Bolangir: Police seized 81 kg of ganja after intercepting a car near Bhutiarbahal Chhak under Deogaon police limits in Bolangir district today.

According to sources, personnel of Bandhapada police outpost were on patrolling duty when they intercepted a car on suspicion near Bhutiarbahal Chhak. During the search, the police team found 81 kg of ganja packed in gunny bags and seized it.

The police team was led by inspector-in-charge Janardhan Sahoo and assistant sub-inspector Kamal Lochan Majhi. However, the accused persons managed to escape from the spot.

The vehicle (OD-17-M-9899) which was used in transporting the ganja was seized and a manhunt is on to nab the smugglers involved in the matter, the police said.

