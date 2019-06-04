Ganja consignment seized in Malkangiri, four held

Malkangiri: Police last night seized a ganja consignment from Gobindapalli Chhak in Malkangiri district and arrested four persons involved in the illegal trade.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohan Nata (49), Shyam Sundar Pathak (73), Niroj Kumar Saha (19) and Dhananjay Soni (31).

Acting on reliable inputs, the police party conducted a raid in the area and intercepted the accused persons while they were smuggling the ganja consignment in two cars.

During the search, the cops found 187 kg of ganja stashed in sacks from the four-wheelers. Subsequently, the cops seized the contraband and arrested the persons involved, sources said.

When asked, the police said that a case has been registered against the accused persons under relevant Sections of the IPC and forwarded to the court.